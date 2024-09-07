Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 134.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $615.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $638.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,308 shares of company stock valued at $67,651,926. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

