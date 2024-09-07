Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 2.51% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NUEM stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

