Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

