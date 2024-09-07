Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 7,276 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

TJX stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

