Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,902,278 shares of company stock valued at $942,086,320 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

