Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $28,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.