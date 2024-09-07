Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $177.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $215.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $895,362. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LANC. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

