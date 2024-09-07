Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.100 EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

LE stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $413.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.84. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.60 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.