Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) to “Hold”

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,174,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,174,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,074. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Inari Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

