Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SPRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SPRY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 1,097,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,033,395 shares of company stock worth $13,131,411 over the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

