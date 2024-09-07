Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $24.53 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco worth $24,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,039 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $41,475,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,522. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

