Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 1,503,305 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,503,305 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises 1.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.36% of Teck Resources worth $88,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. 3,588,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,032. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

