LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.93. LG Display shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 22,978 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
LG Display Price Performance
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LG Display
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 66.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in LG Display by 69.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,483 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in LG Display by 20.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
