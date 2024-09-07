Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,642.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,981. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LBRT opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

