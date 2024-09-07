LimeWire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56.10 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. LimeWire has a total market cap of $56.10 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.19150175 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,605,869.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

