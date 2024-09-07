Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys Shares of 19,882 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,742,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,260,000 after buying an additional 1,218,586 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after buying an additional 830,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after buying an additional 1,653,505 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.