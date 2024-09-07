Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $932,000 in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DYNF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $379,294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $151,554,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,212,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,892 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,696,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

DYNF stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

