Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $1.66 Million Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF makes up 0.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

SPD opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $102.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

