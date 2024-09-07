Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $219,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $320.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

