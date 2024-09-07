Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned about 5.36% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JULW. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JULW opened at $33.48 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.