Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $566.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $578.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.58.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

