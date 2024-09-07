Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,357,311 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7,165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Devon Energy worth $65,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 6,226,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.