Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $157.04 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Progressive worth $157,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $134.34 and a 1-year high of $254.83.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Barclays started coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

