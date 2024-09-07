Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,536 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Howmet Aerospace worth $95,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.44. 4,136,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,961. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

