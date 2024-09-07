Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,686 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $109,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:C traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $59.09. 14,093,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,589,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.