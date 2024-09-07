Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 158,408 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $118,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.50. 1,722,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average of $260.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $202.55 and a 1-year high of $293.13.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

