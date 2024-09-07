Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. NetApp makes up about 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of NetApp worth $296,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

