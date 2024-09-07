Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 206,614 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206,614 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $59,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,501. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $193.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

