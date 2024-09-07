Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 65,768 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 995,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,768 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $73,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

