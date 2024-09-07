Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.16. 2,749,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $236.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

