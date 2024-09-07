Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Up 0.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $257.70 and last traded at $257.39. 304,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,132,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.51.

Specifically, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.93.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

