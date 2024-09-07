Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Macerich from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Get Macerich alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MAC

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Announces Dividend

NYSE MAC opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Macerich has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Macerich by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Macerich by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Macerich by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.