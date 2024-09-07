MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $146.71 million and $118.24 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,051,546 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

