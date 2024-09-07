Main Street Group LTD Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Main Street Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. 14,093,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,589,779. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

