Main Street Group LTD Has $107,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Main Street Group LTD decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,048,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,263,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

