Main Street Group LTD Has $245,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Main Street Group LTD decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in RTX were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,772. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

