Main Street Group LTD Sells 475 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Main Street Group LTD reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.4% of Main Street Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,315,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

