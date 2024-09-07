Manta Network (MANTA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $236.74 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Manta Network token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $236.74 million and $10.07 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manta Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.62501707 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $17,070,798.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.