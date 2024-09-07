Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of VAC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $108.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,687,000 after buying an additional 207,938 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,698,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

