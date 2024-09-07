Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 6th Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $442.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.26 and a 200-day moving average of $459.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

