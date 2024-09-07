Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Matson accounts for 2.4% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP owned 0.28% of Matson worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Down 4.2 %

MATX opened at $125.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.09. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $135,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,028,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,546,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $135,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,565,120. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.