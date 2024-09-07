Matthew 25 Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Matthew 25 Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,568,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $315,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,757. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

