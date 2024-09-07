Melius Upgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Buy

Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Melius currently has $704.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LMT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.43.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $566.82 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $578.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.33 and a 200-day moving average of $478.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

