Metagenomi’s (MGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 3.5% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 165.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter.
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
