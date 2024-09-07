Metahero (HERO) Price Down 8% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $42,994.47 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

