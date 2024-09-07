Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $258.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.
Methode Electronics Price Performance
Shares of MEI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $344.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -16.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
