Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.9 %

MTD stock traded down $11.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,374.68. 72,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,741. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,398.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,363.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.