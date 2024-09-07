MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading Up 4.7%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.39 and last traded at $121.89. Approximately 25,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 154,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.43.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 10.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

