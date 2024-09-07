Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,085,000 after buying an additional 600,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after buying an additional 547,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.53 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

