Mina Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Mina has a total market cap of $459.98 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,184,612,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,375,391 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,184,478,886.8400393 with 1,154,088,928.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.40257848 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $14,065,286.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

